Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 10, 2025

Today's Call Sheet: Tuesday, February 11

BOOP! The Musical Broadway box office opens.

Thursday, February 13

Redwood opens on Broadway

Saturday, February 15

Operation Mincemeat begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 16

All In closes on Broadway

R+J closes on Broadway

Eureka Day closes on Broadway

Trump Dismisses Members of Kennedy Center Board and Reveals Plan to Make Himself Chairman

by Sidney Paterra

Trump's arrival in Washington continues to shake up the arts community across the country. The President just announced plans to dismiss multiple members of the Kennedy Center board.

VIDEO: SCHMIGADOON! World Premiere at the Kennedy Center

by Joshua Wright

The stage version of Schmigadoon! has made its world premiere at the Kennedy Center. Get a first look at the cast in action in all-new video. Schmigadoon! is based on the Emmy® Award–winning Apple Original series from Broadway Video, executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator, executive producer, and 2021 Kennedy Center Honoree Lorne Michaels.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at REDWOOD With Idina Menzel, De’Adre Aziza & More

by Michael Major

A first look at Idina Menzel in Redwood on Broadway has arrived. The new photos feature De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcoxon in the new musical, now in previews at the Nederlander Theatre. . (more...)

Photos: George Clooney Introduces the Broadway Cast of GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK

by Bruce Glikas

The best of broadway gathered at the Winter Garden Theater, where George Clooney, Grant Heslov and director David Cromer, announced the full cast for Good Night, and Good Luck. Check out photos from the big day!. (more...)

Photos: Annaleigh Ashford, Tim Meadows, and David Cross in ALL IN on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Annaleigh Ashford, Tim Meadows, and David Cross, joined Lin-Manuel Miranda this week in All In: Comedy About Love at the Hudson Theatre. See photos here!. (more...)

THE OUTSIDERS to Hold Open Casting Call For Ponyboy Curtis & Johnny Cade

by Michael Major

The Outsiders will hold an open casting call for the roles of Ponyboy Curtis and Johnny Cade this month. The call is for the national tour, as well as future Broadway replacements. Find out how to audition!. (more...)

New French-Language PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Film in the Works

by Josh Sharpe

A French-language adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera will soon begin production, with a cast that includes Deva Cassel, Julien De Saint Jean, and Romain Duris. The movie is aimed at younger audiences, with the Twilight franchise serving as its inspiration. . (more...)

Mandy Patinkin and John Travolta Join Thriller Film NOVEMBER 1963

by Josh Sharpe

Tony-winner Mandy Patinkin, along with Grease and Hairspray star John Travolta, will be co-starring in a new film revolving around the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Joy Behar's MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND Off-Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The world premiere of MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND, a new show by Joy Behar, directed by Randal Myler, is now officially open Off-Broadway at MMAC Theater. See what the critics are saying and read the reviews.. (more...)

Video: Cynthia Erivo Explains Unique Recording Process for New Album

by Josh Sharpe

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is set to release her new album this summer. In an excerpt from a conversation with CBS News Sunday Morning, Erivo shed light on her recording process and what listeners can expect from the album, which is partly autobiographical.

