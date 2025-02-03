Cynthia Erivo's New Album Coming This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cynthia Erivo fans won't need to wait until November to hear new music from the performer.

In an interview with Access Hollywood at the 67th GRAMMY Awards, the Academy Award-nominated Wicked star revealed that her new album is expected to drop in Summer 2025, though an exact date wasn't specified. This will be her first new album since her debut recording Ch. 1 Vs. 1 in 2021.

During the interview, she confirmed that she is working on the untitled album with producer Will Wells, with whom she previously collaborated on the 2019 film Harriet. Erivo has written all-new songs for the album: "There are maybe two or three other writers on this with me...There are a lot of tracks because I had a lot of stuff to say," she explained.

In a previous piece for Vanity Fair, she credited her friend and Wicked co-star Ariana Grande for providing her with the tools and space to cultivate a more honest direction for her latest music, which more closely aligns with the vision of what she hoped to make. Grande also helped with production on some of the album's songs which Erivo says are "voice-focused."

"...As someone who’s found it really hard to navigate the music industry, just watching her manage it at the same time as doing this project was really inspiring," Erivo said of Grande.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good.