Mandy Patinkin and John Travolta Join Thriller Film NOVEMBER 1963

Tony-winner Mandy Patinkin, along with Grease and Hairspray star John Travolta, will be co-starring in a new film revolving around the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. According to Deadline, November 1963 takes a look at the crime groups that were possibly involved with the incident, with Patinkin playing Chicago Outfit crime boss Johnny Roselli and Travolta taking on mobster Johnny Roselli.

They will lead the film with actor Dermot Mulroney, who is playing mobster Sam Giancana’s bodyguard, Chuckie Nicoletti. Giancana’s nephew, Nicki Celozzi, penned the script for the film, which will be directed by Roland Joffé. Next week, the movie will head to Berlin for the European Film Market, with K5 International handling international sales for the project.

Mandy Patinkin is a Tony-award-winning performer whose Broadway credits include Evita, Sunday in the Park with George, and The Secret Garden. Onscreen, he is known for his roles in The Princess Bride, Criminal Minds, and Homelands. Most recently, he was seen on Hulu's Death and Other Details.