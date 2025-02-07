Video: Cynthia Erivo Explains Unique Recording Process for New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is set to release her new album this summer. In an excerpt from a conversation with CBS News Sunday Morning, Erivo shed light on her recording process and what listeners can expect from the album, which is partly autobiographical.

"Some of it is train of thought... We've built a lot of music using the sounds that I can make," she said, explaining that in many of the songs, she has layered several of her own vocal lines over the main melody. This allows the performer to create the music in real-time without written material beforehand.

"Often the lyrics come after the vocal pad. They sort of happen as I'm recording it. So I record a line and they'll be a line playing in my head, as I’m recording a different line," revealed Erivo. Watch the web-only excerpt ahead of the full interview, which is set to air this Sunday on CBS.

Though Erivo hasn't shared a specific date, her album is expected to drop in Summer 2025. This will be her first new album since her debut recording Ch. 1 Vs. 1 in 2021.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good.

Photo Credit: CBS News Sunday Morning