Photos: George Clooney Introduces the Broadway Cast of GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK

Just yesterday the best of broadway gathered at the Winter Garden Theater, where George Clooney, Grant Heslov and director David Cromer, announced the full cast for Good Night, and Good Luck.

Joining Mr. Clooney, in his Broadway debut, as Edward R. Murrow, will be Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William F. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.

The creative team for Good Night, and Good Luck includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), David Bengali (video/projections design), Daniel Kluger (sound design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Leah J. Loukas (hair & wig design), Gigi Buffington (voice & dialect), and Daniel Kluger and Bryan Carter (music supervision).

In Good Night, and Good Luck, we tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas