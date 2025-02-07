New French-Language PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Film in the Works

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Phantom of the Opera is receiving a new twist. According to Deadline, a contemporary French-language adaptation of the influential Gaston Leroux novel will soon begin production, with a cast that includes Deva Cassel, Julien De Saint Jean, and Romain Duris. The movie is aimed at younger audiences, with the Twilight franchise serving as its inspiration.

This new version will be directed by Alexandre Castagnett, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Camille Fontaine. Filming will take place at the Palais Garnier opera house, also known as the Opéra Garnier, in Paris this summer. The film will follow 18-year-old Anastasia (Cassel) as she arrives in Paris, eager and ready to acquire a position as a ballet dancer at the famed opera house.

The ambitious artistic director, James Figueras (Duris), is helming a production of Orpheus, the mythic opera by Ernest Dupré, which was inspired by the Greek mythological figure of Orpheus and his journey into the underworld IN SEARCH OF his dead wife Euridice.

After meeting the opera house’s mythical phantom (Saint Jean), they embark on an impossible love story while the prima ballerina, meant for the role of Euridice, barely escapes death, landing Anastasia the starring role.

This new film will mark the first French-language feature based on the novel. However, this isn't the only adaptation in the works. In 2024, BroadwayWorld reported that Kenny Ortega was developing a new YA reimagining for Disney+, with franchise potential. Neither project has any ties to the popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

The Phantom of the Opera, which follows the antics of the musical and mysterious masked figure at the Paris Opera House, has spawned numerous adaptations for the stage and screen, including Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which closed on Broadway in April 2023 after 35 years at the Majestic Theatre. That Hal Prince-directed productions won 7 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Actor for Michael Crawford, and broke multiple records over the course of its long run. It is considered one of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time.