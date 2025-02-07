THE OUTSIDERS to Hold Open Casting Call For Ponyboy Curtis & Johnny Cade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Outsiders will hold an open casting call for the roles of Ponyboy Curtis and Johnny Cade this month. The call is for the national tour, as well as future Broadway replacements. The casting call will be held at Pearl Studios on Saturday, February 22, the show's Instagram account revealed. Sign-in begins at 9:00 am and the call will start at 10:00 am.

To auditions, performers must prepare 16 bars or 30 seconds of a brief country, soul, rock or folk song that shows range. While no Musical Theater songs are allowed, actors may sing a song from the show. A link shared by the show's social media for more information includes the character breakdown, show material for auditions, and playlists that can be used to inspire a song choice. Read the character breakdowns below.

Ponyboy Curtis

Seeking actors 18+ to play 14/15. Any ethnicity. A dreamer with a cowboyspirit. Our narrator and a budding writer finding his voice, can be vulnerable when speaking to the audience. The youngest Greaser and youngest brother of three. Curious, introspective, a storyteller.Freshly orphaned and raw from the pain. Idolizes Paul Newman in Cool Hand Luke and his individualism. A natural loner, he finds true friendship with Johnny Cade.

Johnny Cade

Seeking actors 18+ to play 16. Looks younger. Black, Indigenous, Latine, API, MENASA or Mixed. Ponyboy’s best friend, the smallest and most vulnerable of the Greasers. Sensitive and loyal,suffers from PTSD from abuse at home and on the streets, he has found family in the Greasers. Has a special connection with Dallas Winston, outsiders among outsiders.

About The Outsiders

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”