Photos: First Look at REDWOOD With Idina Menzel, De’Adre Aziza & More

A first look at Idina Menzel in Redwood on Broadway has arrived. The new photos feature De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcoxon in the new musical, now in previews at the Nederlander Theatre. Redwood will officially open on February 13.

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

Menzel previously told BroadwayWorld that the musical is a story she has "always wanted to tell," elaborating that it "calls upon the ethos of the redwood forest and everything they represent- their root system and how they sustain each other; their interconnectivity. It's a wonderful metaphor for how we are as actors and performers in the theatre and why audiences come- so we can have this common experience together.”

The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin.

Redwood was Originally Developed and Produced by La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director), where it premiered earlier this year in a sold-out run.