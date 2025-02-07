Photos: Annaleigh Ashford, Tim Meadows, and David Cross in ALL IN on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Annaleigh Ashford, Tim Meadows, and David Cross, joined Lin-Manuel Miranda this week in All In: Comedy About Love at the Hudson Theatre. See photos here!



With direction by Alex Timbers, the production is written by Mr. Rich and is now in performances at the Hudson Theatre through February 16. Hank Azaria joins the cast this Tuesday, February 11.



The acclaimed musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) perform songs from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the popular album “69 Love Songs,” live on stage.



LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.