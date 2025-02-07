Trump Dismisses Members of Kennedy Center Board and Reveals Plan to Make Himself Chairman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trump's arrival in Washington continues to shake up the arts community across the country. The President just announced plans to dismiss multiple members of the Kennedy Center board. According to the Atlantic, they include Democrats Mike Donilon, Karine Jean-Pierre, and Chris Korge. He also writes that he will appoint himself chairman of the board.

The news comes a week after Deborah F. Rutter announced she will step down as president of the Kennedy Center. Her departure comes as the institution prepares for continued challenges under President Trump’s second term, including potential changes to federal arts policy.

Rutter’s departure also coincides with shifts in federal arts policy under the new administration. Last week, the National Gallery of Art announced it would discontinue diversity, equity, and inclusion programs following an executive order. While the Kennedy Center does not have a formal DEI initiative, it has pledged commitment to diversity and accessibility and is reviewing its language in light of the executive order.

Rutter emphasized the role of the arts in unifying a divided nation. “The arts can and should be a unifying aspect of our society,” she told the New York Times. “This is our mandate - to what degree can we help people in our country really truly find one another?”

This news comes after the National Endowment for the Arts announced major changes to its 2026 grant guidelines and Trump announced that the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities has been disbanded.

