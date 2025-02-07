VIDEO: SCHMIGADOON! World Premiere at the Kennedy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The stage version of Schmigadoon! has made its world premiere at the Kennedy Center. Get a first look at the cast in action in all-new video.

Schmigadoon! is based on the Emmy® Award–winning Apple Original series from Broadway Video, executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator, executive producer, and 2021 Kennedy Center Honoree Lorne Michaels. Tony Award® winner Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her, Newsies) directs and choreographs the new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Emmy® winner and Grammy Award® nominee Cinco Paul.

Schmigadoon! stars two-time Tony® nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, The Kennedy Center’s Spamalot) as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life. They are joined by Emmy® winner and Tony® nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Yellow Face, Some Like it Hot) as the Reverend Layton, Ann Harada (Cinderella, Avenue Q) reprising her role from the Apple Original series as Florence Menlove, McKenzie Kurtz (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked) as Betsy McDonough, Isabelle McCalla (Water for Elephants, The Kennedy Center’s Footloose) as Emma Tate, Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) as Doc Lopez, Tony® nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Mayor Menlove, Tony® nominee Emily Skinner (Suffs, The Cher Show) as Mildred Layton, and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook, Hamilton) as Danny Bailey.

The Schmigadoon cast also includes Ayaan Diop as Carson Tate, Phillip Attmore as Freddy, Brandon Block as Buford Riggs, Holly Ann Butler as Helen Pritt, Max Clayton as Larry the Fireman, Kimberly Immanuel as Zaneeta, Eloise Kropp as Nancy, Jess LeProtto as Pete, Nathan Lucrezio as Farmer McDonough, Lauralyn Mcclelland as Ruth O’Reilly, Shina Ann Morris as Norma Nelson, Angel Reda as the Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom, and Richard Riaz Yoder as Harvey the Innkeeper.

The musical features hits from the Grammy®-nominated score—including the Emmy®-winning “Corn Puddin’”—plus exciting new songs. The production includes musical direction by Steven Malone, orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, musical supervision and arrangements by David Chase, scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by Jen Schriever, costume design by Linda Cho, wig design by Tom Watson, and sound design by Haley Parcher. Matt Lacey is the production stage manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office. Jeffrey Finn is the artistic director and executive producer of Broadway Center Stage. Schmigadoon! is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Video and No Guarantees Productions.