Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 6, 2025- OH, MARY! Welcomes Jinkx Monsoon and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway lovers! Get ready to kick off your day with all the latest buzz, performances, and can't-miss moments from the world of theatre. Elizabeth Teeter wowed with an exclusive performance of "Lifeboat" from Heathers as the cult favorite resurfaces off-Broadway. Wicked and Hamilton continue their box office reign in this week’s Broadway grosses, while Mamma Mia! celebrated its long history with a Broadway alumni night.
We've also got highlights from La Cage aux Folles rehearsals at The Muny, plus Bowen Yang meeting his Wicked LEGO minifigure. If you’re looking for striking new photos, check out Jinkx Monsoon in Oh, Mary!, Chess’s new Broadway marquee, and the first look at ART’s revival. From review roundups of Freakier Friday to David Byrne & Hayley Williams teaming up for Netflix’s The Twits, there’s something for every Broadway fan. Scroll on for all the top stories, fun features, and much more—let’s make today a showstopper together!
Exclusive: Watch Elizabeth Teeter's Emotional Performance of 'Lifeboat' from HEATHERS
Haven't headed to New World Stages yet to check out the off-Broadway return of Heathers? Honey, watchu waitin' for?! The cult favorite musical is back for more and running through January 25, 2026. Watch in this video as Elizabeth Teeter takes the stage at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform her powerful Act 2 ballad, 'Lifeboat'.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/3/25 - Long Running Shows WICKED and HAMILTON Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/3/2025.
Photos: MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Hosts Alumni Night
MAMMA MIA! hosted 120+ alumni cast, creative, and staff from throughout the Broadway production’s fourteen-year run. See photos from the event here and learn more!
| Video: Inside Rehearsal For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at The Muny
by Michael Major
Step inside rehearsals for La Cage aux Folles — coming soon to The Muny! Opening on Friday, watch a video from Monday’s designer run, featuring Norm Lewis (Georges), Michael James Scott (Albin), and more.. (more...)
| Video: Bowen Yang Reacts to WICKED LEGO Minifigure on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
While visiting the TODAY Show to discuss his “Las Culturistas Culture Awards,' the hosts presented Bowen Yang with a minifigure of his character Pfannee from the two-part adaptation of Wicked. . (more...)
| Photos: Jinkx Monsoon, Michael Urie, and More Take First Bows in OH, MARY!
by Bruce Glikas
Award-winning actress and Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon has officially joined the cast of the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary! in the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln.' Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Up on the Marquee: CHESS Returns to Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Chess is about to make a comeback! The first-ever Broadway revival of Chess will play at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre, starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher. Check out photos of the new marquee at the Imperial Theatre here.. (more...)
| Up on the Marquee: ART Arrives on Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
The first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, is coming soon! Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee here.. (more...)
Andy Cohen Reveals Why 'Real Housewives of Broadway' Can't Happen
by Michael Major
Kristin Chenoweth is still trying to pitch the Real Housewives of Broadway to Andy Cohen. On a recent visit to the Bravo exec's Sirius XM Radios how, the pair revisited Chenoweth's 'genius' idea.. (more...)
