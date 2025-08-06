 tracking pixel
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 6, 2025- OH, MARY! Welcomes Jinkx Monsoon and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 6, 2025- OH, MARY! Welcomes Jinkx Monsoon and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Get ready to kick off your day with all the latest buzz, performances, and can't-miss moments from the world of theatre. Elizabeth Teeter wowed with an exclusive performance of "Lifeboat" from Heathers as the cult favorite resurfaces off-Broadway. Wicked and Hamilton continue their box office reign in this week’s Broadway grosses, while Mamma Mia! celebrated its long history with a Broadway alumni night.

We've also got highlights from La Cage aux Folles rehearsals at The Muny, plus Bowen Yang meeting his Wicked LEGO minifigure. If you’re looking for striking new photos, check out Jinkx Monsoon in Oh, Mary!, Chess’s new Broadway marquee, and the first look at ART’s revival. From review roundups of Freakier Friday to David Byrne & Hayley Williams teaming up for Netflix’s The Twits, there’s something for every Broadway fan. Scroll on for all the top stories, fun features, and much more—let’s make today a showstopper together!

The Front Page
Exclusive: Watch Elizabeth Teeter's Emotional Performance of 'Lifeboat' from HEATHERS
Exclusive: Watch Elizabeth Teeter's Emotional Performance of 'Lifeboat' from HEATHERS

Haven't headed to New World Stages yet to check out the off-Broadway return of Heathers? Honey, watchu waitin' for?! The cult favorite musical is back for more  and running through January 25, 2026. Watch in this video as Elizabeth Teeter takes the stage at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform her powerful Act 2 ballad, 'Lifeboat'.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/3/25 - Long Running Shows WICKED and HAMILTON Top the List
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/3/25 - Long Running Shows WICKED and HAMILTON Top the List

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/3/2025.
Photos: MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Hosts Alumni Night
Photos: MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Hosts Alumni Night

MAMMA MIA! hosted 120+ alumni cast, creative, and staff from throughout the Broadway production’s fourteen-year run. See photos from the event here and learn more!

Must Watch
Video: Inside Rehearsal For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at The Muny
by Michael Major
Step inside rehearsals for La Cage aux Folles — coming soon to The Muny! Opening on Friday, watch a video from Monday’s designer run, featuring Norm Lewis (Georges), Michael James Scott (Albin), and more.. (more...)
Video: Bowen Yang Reacts to WICKED LEGO Minifigure on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
While visiting the TODAY Show to discuss his “Las Culturistas Culture Awards,' the hosts presented Bowen Yang with a minifigure of his character Pfannee from the two-part adaptation of Wicked. . (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Photos: Jinkx Monsoon, Michael Urie, and More Take First Bows in OH, MARY!
by Bruce Glikas
Award-winning actress and Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon has officially joined the cast of the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary! in the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln.' Check out photos here!. (more...)
Up on the Marquee: CHESS Returns to Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Chess is about to make a comeback! The first-ever Broadway revival of Chess will play at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre, starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher. Check out photos of the new marquee at the Imperial Theatre here.. (more...)
Up on the Marquee: ART Arrives on Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
The first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, is coming soon! Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee here.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Dramatists Play Service Rolls Out One-Act PETER PAN GOES WRONG Across the US and Canada
by Team BWW
Dramatists Play Service, an iconic imprint of Concord Theatricals, announces the release of One-Act Peter Pan Goes Wrong, a shortened version of the original hilarious full-length play. The new comedy is now available to license for productions across US and Canada.. (more...)
ILP Theatrical Partners With the Literary Estate of Paddy Chayefsky
by Stephi Wild
 The Theatrical division of International Literary Properties (ILP), the global company that invests in, acquires, and manages literary estates, has announced a strategic partnership with Simcha Productions, Inc. and Dan Chayefsky for the literary works of Paddy Chayefsky.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Return in FREAKIER FRIDAY
by Josh Sharpe
Reviews are now out for Freakier Friday, Disney's highly anticipated sequel to the 2003 fan-favorite film. The movie, which features the return of Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will be released this Friday. Find out what critics think of the film! . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
KO to Direct Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More in IN THE HEIGHTS Benefit Concert
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center will host a one-night-only benefit concert of In the Heights on September 8, 2025, to mark 20 years since the musical was first seen at the O’Neill. Learn more!. (more...)
JJ Niemann to Star in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Marriott Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Marriott Theatre will present Catch Me If You Can, the delightfully entertaining musical comedy based on the true story about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. The production will star JJ Niemann. Learn more!. (more...)
LUIGI: THE MUSICAL to Have Edinburgh Fringe Run
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Luigi: The Musical, the dark comedic musical, is coming to the Edinburgh Fringe for 5 shows at Just the Tonic/ Just the Club. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets here.. (more...)

Andy Cohen Reveals Why 'Real Housewives of Broadway' Can't Happen
by Michael Major
Kristin Chenoweth is still trying to pitch the Real Housewives of Broadway to Andy Cohen. On a recent visit to the Bravo exec's Sirius XM Radios how, the pair revisited Chenoweth's 'genius' idea.. (more...)

David Byrne Teams Up with Hayley Williams for Netflix’s THE TWITS Soundtrack
by Josh Sharpe
David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has written and produced three original songs for the animated film, The Twits.. (more...)
Stephen Colbert to Guest Star on ELSBETH Season 3 as Late Night Host
by Josh Sharpe
Stephen Colbert is making the leap to a different kind of late-night show, as sources confirm that the host and comedian will appear as a guest star in the upcoming third season of Elsbeth.. (more...)
JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE to Offer $45 Lottery Tickets
by Chloe Rabinowitz
JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE is launching a digital ticket lottery! Learn more about the Broadway production and see how to purchase tickets here! . (more...)
Full Cast Set for COME FROM AWAY at La Mirada Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has revealed the cast for the first show of its 2025-2026 season, a newly restaged and reimagined production of the beloved, smash-hit, award-winning musical, COME FROM AWAY.. (more...)
Guest Blog: Playwright Nick Dawkins on The Long Road of Bringing A MANCHESTER ANTHEM to The Stage
by Guest Author
How long does it take to develop a play before it's ready for an audience? At the end of July my first play A Manchester Anthem will begin it's run at The Hope Mill Theatre, finally being performed in the city it's named after, before transferring to London in August. I began working on the play over seven years ago. . (more...)
Rehearsals Begin For World Premiere of AM I ROXIE? At Geffen Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Rehearsals begin for Geffen Playhouse's world premiere production of Am I Roxie?, written and performed by Roxana Ortega and directed by Bernardo Cubría. Learn more here!. (more...)
Full Cast Set For London Transfer of TITUS ANDRONICUS With Simon Russell Beale
by Stephi Wild
Full casting has been announced for the acclaimed RSC production of Titus Andronicus which transfers to Hampstead Theatre for a strictly limited London run. . (more...)
