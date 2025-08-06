Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 6, 2025- OH, MARY! Welcomes Jinkx Monsoon and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Get ready to kick off your day with all the latest buzz, performances, and can't-miss moments from the world of theatre. Elizabeth Teeter wowed with an exclusive performance of "Lifeboat" from Heathers as the cult favorite resurfaces off-Broadway. Wicked and Hamilton continue their box office reign in this week’s Broadway grosses, while Mamma Mia! celebrated its long history with a Broadway alumni night.

We've also got highlights from La Cage aux Folles rehearsals at The Muny, plus Bowen Yang meeting his Wicked LEGO minifigure. If you’re looking for striking new photos, check out Jinkx Monsoon in Oh, Mary!, Chess’s new Broadway marquee, and the first look at ART’s revival. From review roundups of Freakier Friday to David Byrne & Hayley Williams teaming up for Netflix’s The Twits, there’s something for every Broadway fan. Scroll on for all the top stories, fun features, and much more—let’s make today a showstopper together!