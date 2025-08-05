LUIGI: THE MUSICAL to Have Edinburgh Fringe Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Luigi: The Musical, the dark comedic musical, is coming to the Edinburgh Fringe for 5 shows at Just the Tonic/ Just the Club.

“We’re thrilled to be making our international debut at the legendary Edinburgh Fringe Festival! We just hope the hash brown humor translates across the pond,” said co-writer and one of the stars of the show, Caleb Zeringue.

The show is a darkly funny one-act musical where healthcare, tech, and celebrity collide in a Brooklyn prison cell. Inspired by the true fact that Luigi Mangione, Diddy and Sam Bankman-Fried, three high-profile public figures were held simultaneously at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, the show is set in a prison cell shared by the disgraced crypto mogul, infamous media executive, and the viral Italian sensation and accused assassin, guarded by one confused Sergeant. What starts as chaos turns into a surreal plan for freedom and unexpected fame. From fan mail to absurd schemes, Luigi discovers what happens when broken people become icons in a broken world. Wild, satirical, and complete with original music, this show asks who we choose to believe in when our institutions fall apart.

Imagining the events of the short time that all three were in the same prison at the same time, Luigi uses absurdist humor and original music to explore corporate greed, public spectacle, and the creation of viral folk heroes in the internet age.