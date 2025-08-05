Exclusive: Watch Elizabeth Teeter's Emotional Performance of 'Lifeboat' from HEATHERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Haven't headed to New World Stages yet to check out the off-Broadway return of Heathers? Honey, watchu waitin' for?! The cult favorite musical is back for more and running through January 25, 2026.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

One third of the infamous clique is Heather McNamara, played by Elizabeth Teeter. "I think [Heather Mac] is cheerful and bubbly and, at her core, kind. I do believe that she doesn't fully realize the things she's being pulled into with the other Heathers. I think she has a surprising, deep side that she discovers in Act 2," Teeter told BroadwayWorld. "I think what I admire the most about Heather Mac is that you see her change at the end of the show. I think she wants to be friends with people like Veronica and Martha."

Watch in this video as she takes the stage at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform her powerful Act 2 ballad, "Lifeboat".