KO to Direct Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More in IN THE HEIGHTS Benefit Concert

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center will host a one-night-only benefit concert of In the Heights (Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes) on September 8, 2025, to mark 20 years since the musical was first seen at the O’Neill. Proceeds from the event will benefit the premier new work development organization’s year-round programming.

In the Heights tells the story of the dreams, romances, and aspirations of a cast of characters in Upper Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood over the course of several hot summer days. It was originally developed during the O’Neill’s 2005 National Music Theater Conference, with direction by Thomas Kail and music direction by Alex Lacamoire, both of whom would stay with the production through its Off-Broadway and Broadway productions. Considered ground-breaking for its original blend of rap, hip-hop, salsa, and merengue in a Broadway musical, it would go on to win four Tony Awards for the 2008 season, among them Best Musical.

This staging, directed by KO, who originated the role of Vanessa in the Broadway production, attempts to be more than just a celebration of the moment this piece entered the American theatrical canon, but also to amplify its celebration of culture, community, and family.

“It’s an honor to be returning to Heights with the O’Neill’s support. For me, this play recontextualized how Latinae people were portrayed on commercial musical stages while centering the power of community. This interpretation honors those who were present and those who came before us” shared KO.

The performance will take place at New London’s Garde Arts Center, and will feature Chicagoan Satya Chávez as Piragua Vendor; Florencia Cuenca (NMTC ‘22; Real Women Have Curves) as Camila; original cast member Robin de Jesús (NMTC ‘05; Tony nominee, In the Heights, Tony Award Winner for The Boys in the Band) as Usnavi; Tomas Matos as Daniela; Katerina McCrimmon as Nina; Brandon Michael Nase as Benny; and Eliseo Roman (NMTC ‘22; Broadway’s In the Heights, On Your Feet, Leap of Faith) as Kevin. Additional casting to be announced.