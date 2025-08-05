Video: Inside Rehearsal For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at The Muny

Click Here for More on THE MUNY

Step inside rehearsals for La Cage aux Folles — coming soon to The Muny! Opening on Friday, take a look inside Monday’s designer run, featuring Norm Lewis (Georges), Michael James Scott (Albin), and more.

The Muny production marks what is believed to be the first U.S. staging of La Cage aux Folles to feature Black actors in six principal roles: Georges, Albin, Jean-Michel, Anne, M. Edouard Dindon and Mme. Marie Dindon.

Joining previously announced principals Cameron Anika Hill (Anne), Terence Archie (M. Edouard Dindon), Allison Blackwell (Mme. Marie Dindon), Troy Iwata (Jacob), Michael Hartung (Francis) and Meghan Murphy (Jacqueline) is Mason Reeves (Jean-Michel).

Also rounding out the cast are Leah Berry, Patrick Blindauer, Michael Di Leo, Kylie Edwards, Marjorie Failoni, Julia Feeley, Aaron Graham, Cory Hammond, Madison Johnson, Owen Kent Ing, Brian Liebson, Michael Milkanin, Kaylee Olson, Vincent Ortega, Gordon Semeatu, Duncan B. Smith, Cooper Stanton, Kodiak Thompson, YaYa Vargas, Kyle White, Jonah D. Winston and Jack Wunsch.

The company will be joined by the Muny Teens Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for La Cage aux Folles is led by Marcia Milgrom Dodge (director), Richard J. Hinds (choreographer) and Darryl Archibald (music director/conductor).