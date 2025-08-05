Dramatists Play Service Rolls Out One-Act PETER PAN GOES WRONG Across the US and Canada

Dramatists Play Service, an iconic imprint of Concord Theatricals, announces the release of One-Act Peter Pan Goes Wrong, a shortened version of the original hilarious full-length play. The new comedy is now available to license for productions across US and Canada.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong takes audiences through a disastrously funny production of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale, as the much-loved members of the fictional Cornley Drama Society battle against technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes on their way to Neverland, with hilarious and disastrous results.

For One-Act Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the authors have shortened the full-length comedy, condensing the story and keeping the laughter throughout, with notes and suggestions on how to make it easier to produce.

The Broadway production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong was created by the London-based, madcap team at Mischief and starred Henry Shields, Henry Lewis, and Jonathan Sayer, who also co-wrote the play. Adam Meggido directed the Broadway production, which ran as a limited engagement from March 17 through July 23, 2023. Neil Patrick Harris (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) also starred during a portion of the run.

This theatrical catastrophe is the 5th Mischief title to join the DPS playbook, alongside their global smash-hit that is (surprisingly) still playing in London and New York, The Play That Goes Wrong.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Mischief team to make One-Act Peter Pan Goes Wrong available for theatre makers and audiences,” says Amy Rose Marsh, SVP of Acquisitions and Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals. “Given the enthusiasm for the comedic genius of Mischief’s The Play That Goes Wrong, and all of its licensing iterations, it was important to us from the outset to also create a version of Peter Pan Goes Wrong that any theatre can produce, regardless of the size of its budget or technical capacities.”

Founded in 1936, DPS represents many of the most renowned works of classic and contemporary theatre. Other acclaimed one-act comedies represented by DPS include The Actor's Nightmare, by Christopher Durang, and All in the Timing: Six One-Act Plays, by David Ives.

For more information, visit: dramatists.com.

ABOUT Broadway Licensing Global

Broadway Licensing Global, comprising the imprints Broadway Licensing, Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts and Stage Rights, is a global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. BLG’s iconic collection of authors, composers and lyricists includes David Auburn, Jocelyn Bioh, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Richard Greenberg, Lauren Gunderson, Katori Hall, David Henry Hwang, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, John Leguizamo, Matthew López, Martyna Majok, Martin McDonagh, Conor McPherson, Alan Menken, Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, John Patrick Shanley, Sam Shepard, Tom Stoppard, Paula Vogel, Wendy Wasserstein, Tennessee Williams, Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, Hasbro, and Mischief Worldwide. BLG is a Concord Theatricals company.