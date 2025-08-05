Photos: JInkx Monsoon, Michael Urie, and More Take First Bows in OH, MARY!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning actress and Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon has officially joined the cast of the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary! in the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln.' Jinkx joins the cast alongside Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Kumail Nanjian, 2025 Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie, and Jenn Harris for performances through September 28 at the historic Lyceum Theatre. Check out photos of their first bows below!

Timed with their first performance, the show has released additional production photos with the new company members, featuring Monsoon as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln,’ Nanjiani as ‘Mary’s Husband,’ Urie as ‘Mary’s Teacher,’ and Harris as ‘Mary’s Chaperone.’ Original Broadway cast member Tony Macht remains with the company as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant,’ and Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico complete the cast.

Written by Tony Award-winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas