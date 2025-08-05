Andy Cohen Reveals Why 'Real Housewives of Broadway' Can't Happen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kristin Chenoweth is standing by her "genius" idea for Andy Cohen to produce The Real Housewives of Broadway! On a recent visit to the Bravo exec's Sirius XM Radios how, the pair revisited Chenoweth's pitch for the series. While looking back on the idea – which Death Becomes Her's Megan Hilty has also suggested – Cohen revealed why the series is unlikely.

"Kristin pitched this so many years ago. I mean, the problem is we couldn't get what we wanted, as you know. You're not allowed to shoot in the theaters," Cohen stated, also citing unions as being a tricky situation to film around.

"I think that might be different now because I think business is different," Chenoweth argued. "A lot of things can be worked out. If you ever want to sit down and talk about it and I'm not sure... you know how you've made stars? You have made reality stars and you have made big stars."

"Broadway people are already stars, so they don't have anything to gain," he said.

"What if they're not stars yet? Listen, you have not talked to me about this. I'm ready to discuss. I could get some gold for you," Chenoweth continued.

Hilty previously stated that she thought the idea was "fabulous."

While The Real Housewives of Broadway may never come to fruition, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently featuring Britani Bateman, who was seen in the second national tour of Miss Saigon. Last season, Bateman's status as a Broadway performer has been questioned, which she recently responded to in a BroadwayWorld interview.

Multiple Housewives have been seen on Broadway in Chicago, including NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, and Erika Jayne.