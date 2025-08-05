JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE to Offer $45 Lottery Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jeff Ross: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE is launching a digital ticket lottery! The show is set to begin previews tonight, Tuesday, August 5 at the Nederlander Theatre, with an Opening Night on Monday, August 18, for an eight-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 28, 2025.

A limited number of $45 lottery tickets will be available for each performance. The lottery will open at 9 AM ET the day before each performance and close at 4 PM ET that same day. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets for the next day’s show. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Ticket buyers are limited to two tickets per entry and one entry per person per day. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/jeff-ross/.

Hot off the record-breaking success of his Emmy-nominated “GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time): Tom Brady” for Netflix, Ross offers audiences a strikingly rare insight into his life with Take A Banana For The Ride, a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience. Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, this exhilaratingly intimate one-man show offers a peeled back look into the heart and soul of America’s Roastmaster – but don’t expect to get away un-skewered.

Take A Banana For The Ride is directed on Broadway by Stephen Kessler (Vegas Vacation, Paul Williams: Still Alive), with creative consultation by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), dramaturgy by Seth Barrish (Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool), and music direction by Asher Denburg. The show is produced by Eric Nederlander, Robert Nederlander Jr., Marc Cornstein, and Tony Eisenberg, with Showtown Productions serving as Executive Producer.

The Broadway production features Set Design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Borrit (New York, New York, Act One), Costume Design by Toni-Leslie James (Redwood, Gypsy), Lighting Design by Adam Honoré (Ragtime, Purlie Victorious), Sound Design by Daniel Lundberg (Joy), and Projection Design by Stefania Bulbarella (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding). Orchestrations and arrangements are by Music Director and Pianist Asher Denburg (A Beautiful Noise national tour, Spamilton national tour), and Additional Violin Arrangements are by Associate Music Director and Violinist Felix Herbst (Fiddler On The Roof national tour).