David Byrne Teams Up with Hayley Williams for Netflix’s THE TWITS Soundtrack

David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has written and produced three original songs for the animated film, The Twits. The songs are performed by the cast and include "We're Not Like Ev'ryone Else," "Lullaby," and "The Problem Is You." Byrne is also joined by singer/ songwriter Hayley Williams, of rock band Paramore, on the end title song, "Open the Door," as co-writers and performers. The movie will debut on Netflix on October 17.

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Phil Johnston reimagines Roald Dahl's iconic characters, Jim and Credenza Twit, in their first feature animated adventure. The Twits tells the story of Mr. and Mrs. Twit, the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia. But when the Twits rise to power in their town, two brave children and a family of magical Muggle-Wumps, are forced to become as tricky as the Twits in order to save the city.

Joining the previously announced Johnny Vegas and Margo Martindale, who voice the eponymous Mr. & Mrs. Twit, as well as Emilia Clarke (Pippa) and Natalie Portman (Mary Muggle Wump) are Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Beesha), Ryan Lopez (Bubsy), Timothy Simons (Marty Muggle-Wump), Nicole Byer (Beverly Onion), Jason Mantzoukas (Mayor Wayne John John-John), Alan Tudyk (Sweet Toed Toad), Mark Proksch (Horvis Dungle), Rebecca Wisocky (Dee Dumdie-Dungle), and Charlie Berens (Gorb Klurb).

The Twits marks the first screen adaptation inspired by the characters from the Roald Dahl book of the same name, which has been translated into 41 languages and sold 16 million copies worldwide.