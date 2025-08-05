Photos: MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Hosts Alumni Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a ten-year hiatus, Mamma Mia! has returned home to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. On Friday night, August 1, the show hosted 120+ alumni cast, creative, and staff from throughout the Broadway production’s fourteen-year run at a pre-show reception before heading to the Winter Garden for an invited dress rehearsal. See photos here!



Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, Mamma Mia! is the irresistible musical that has captured the hearts of millions, seen by over 70 million people across the world, and turned into two record-breaking movies.



On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.



Mamma Mia!’s Broadway company includes Christine Sherrill as Donna, Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, and Grant Reynolds as Sky. The ensemble includes Lena Owens as Lisa, Justin Sudderth as Pepper, Ethan Van Slyke as Eddie, Haley Wright as Ali, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Andy Garcia, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Erica Mansfield, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, and Xavi Soto Burgos.



With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.



The Broadway 2025 production team is also led by associate director Martha Banta, associate choreographer Janet Rothermel, and associate music supervisor David Holcenberg, along with associate designers Jonathan Allen and Brian Webb (scenic), Lucy Gaiger (costumes), Ed McCarthy (lighting), David Patridge (sound) and Jeff Knaggs (hair).



Photo credit: Tricia Baron