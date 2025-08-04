Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 4, 2025- Adam Lambert Sings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, theatre lovers! It’s time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld as we serve up the latest and greatest from the Broadway scene and beyond. Step into the magic of Disney as casts from The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast wowed audiences at Broadway in Bryant Park, and catch a masterclass from Montego Glover as she steps into the iconic role of Rose in Gypsy—see our sit-down with her here. Curious about the art—and the challenge—of Broadway recasting? Don’t miss our editorial The Art of Recasting for an inside look.
Plus, Jasmine Amy Rogers shines in concert, we’ve got photo spotlights from Saving Mozart and Fat Ham, and big news from around the theatre world—including the return of 44 – The Musical, casting news for Masquerade, and Gayle King's special night at Gypsy. And don’t miss Adam Lambert’s new take on “Heaven On Their Minds” from Jesus Christ Superstar—listen here!
From must-see interviews and industry conversations to reviews, fresh photos, and a daily Broadway-themed word game (try it here), we’ve got your morning covered. Grab your coffee and dive into all things theatre!
|The Front Page
|
Video: Disney Takes Over at Broadway In Bryant Park
The week 4 performances featured the casts of The Lion King, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, including: Marcus M. Martin, Tshidi Manye, Ben Jeffrey, Vincent Jamal Hooper, JIm Ferris, Pearl Khewzi, Adi Roy, Sonya Balsara, Belinda Allyn, and Gavin Lee. Watch highlights in this video!
|
Video: It's Montego Glover's Turn
When Broadway calls, Montego Glover answers — and delivers a masterclass. In this Broadway World exclusive, the Tony-nominated star joins Robert Bannon to talk about the once-in-a-lifetime experience of stepping into the iconic role of Rose in Gypsy on Broadway, filling in for the legendary Audra McDonald. Watch in this video!
|
The Art of Recasting
Recasting a star who is above the title of a musical is a tricky endeavor. That balance of someone who artistically fulfills the role and someone who can sell enough tickets to be worthy of the above-the-title placement is a complex one, and it seems to becoming a more and more common trend recently for shows, particularly star-driven revivals, to not do a second casting, even if they are financially successful.
|Exclusive
|Must Watch
| Exclusive: Watch Highlights from Jasmine Amy Rogers' Solo Concert Debut
by Nicole Rosky
Boop! breakout star Jasmine Amy Rogers came to Hudson River Park for her first public performance since the show's run concluded in early July. Watch highlights from the concert, including clips of 'I Can Cook Too,' 'Easy As Life,' 'Waiting For Life,' 'Natural Woman,' 'and 'Where I Wanna Be.'. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Aimie Atkinson and More in SAVING MOZART at London's Other Palace
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the UK premiere of the new musical Saving Mozart by Charli Eglington, now playing at London’s The Other Palace. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
| Photos: FAT HAM European Premiere in Rehearsals at RSC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the European premiere of Fat Ham by James Ijames. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"Curtain up!
Videos