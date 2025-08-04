 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 4, 2025- Adam Lambert Sings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Aug. 04, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 4, 2025- Adam Lambert Sings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, theatre lovers! It’s time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld as we serve up the latest and greatest from the Broadway scene and beyond. Step into the magic of Disney as casts from The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast wowed audiences at Broadway in Bryant Park, and catch a masterclass from Montego Glover as she steps into the iconic role of Rose in Gypsy—see our sit-down with her here. Curious about the art—and the challenge—of Broadway recasting? Don’t miss our editorial The Art of Recasting for an inside look.

Plus, Jasmine Amy Rogers shines in concert, we’ve got photo spotlights from Saving Mozart and Fat Ham, and big news from around the theatre world—including the return of 44 – The Musical, casting news for Masquerade, and Gayle King's special night at Gypsy. And don’t miss Adam Lambert’s new take on “Heaven On Their Minds” from Jesus Christ Superstarlisten here!

From must-see interviews and industry conversations to reviews, fresh photos, and a daily Broadway-themed word game (try it here), we’ve got your morning covered. Grab your coffee and dive into all things theatre!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 4, 2025- Adam Lambert Sings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More Image
Video: Disney Takes Over at Broadway In Bryant Park

The week 4 performances featured the casts of The Lion King, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, including: Marcus M. Martin, Tshidi Manye, Ben Jeffrey, Vincent Jamal Hooper, JIm Ferris, Pearl Khewzi, Adi Roy, Sonya Balsara, Belinda Allyn, and Gavin Lee. Watch highlights in this video!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 4, 2025- Adam Lambert Sings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More Image
Video: It's Montego Glover's Turn

When Broadway calls, Montego Glover answers — and delivers a masterclass. In this Broadway World exclusive, the Tony-nominated star joins Robert Bannon to talk about the once-in-a-lifetime experience of stepping into the iconic role of Rose in Gypsy on Broadway, filling in for the legendary Audra McDonald. Watch in this video!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 4, 2025- Adam Lambert Sings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More Image
The Art of Recasting

Recasting a star who is above the title of a musical is a tricky endeavor. That balance of someone who artistically fulfills the role and someone who can sell enough tickets to be worthy of the above-the-title placement is a complex one, and it seems to becoming a more and more common trend recently for shows, particularly star-driven revivals, to not do a second casting, even if they are financially successful.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

Exclusive
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from Jasmine Amy Rogers' Solo Concert Debut
by Nicole Rosky
Boop! breakout star Jasmine Amy Rogers came to Hudson River Park for her first public performance since the show's run concluded in early July. Watch highlights from the concert, including clips of 'I Can Cook Too,' 'Easy As Life,' 'Waiting For Life,' 'Natural Woman,' 'and 'Where I Wanna Be.'. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 4, 2025- Adam Lambert Sings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More Image Exclusive: Watch Highlights from Jasmine Amy Rogers' Solo Concert Debut
by Nicole Rosky
Boop! breakout star Jasmine Amy Rogers came to Hudson River Park for her first public performance since the show's run concluded in early July. Watch highlights from the concert, including clips of 'I Can Cook Too,' 'Easy As Life,' 'Waiting For Life,' 'Natural Woman,' 'and 'Where I Wanna Be.'. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 4, 2025- Adam Lambert Sings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More Image Photos: Aimie Atkinson and More in SAVING MOZART at London's Other Palace
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the UK premiere of the new musical Saving Mozart by Charli Eglington, now playing at London’s The Other Palace. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 4, 2025- Adam Lambert Sings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More Image Photos: FAT HAM European Premiere in Rehearsals at RSC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the European premiere of Fat Ham by James Ijames. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Exclusive: What Happens When the Great Teachers Are Gone?
by Helen Hayden
What happens when your mentors disappear? How do you honor serious classical training in an industry that’s shifting so rapidly toward digital performance and social media? It's a question that actress, writer, and filmmaker Helen Hayden has found herself asking recently. An alumna of Circle In the Square Theatre School (and Vice President on the Executive Board of its Alumni Association), she is sharing how she finds herself continuing to work as an actor while also carrying forward the Circle legacy. . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
44 – THE MUSICAL to Play The Daryl Roth Theatre This Fall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The musical comedy 44 – THE MUSICAL, will play The Daryl Roth Theatre for a limited eight-week engagement this fall following a return engagement in Chicago this summer. Learn more here!. (more...)
SEX AND THE CITY Spinoff AND JUST LIKE THAT to Conclude with Season 3
by Josh Sharpe
The Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That will end with its ongoing third season, showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed Friday in a social media post. . (more...)
Hugh Panaro, Nik Walker and More Star as 'Phantom' in MASQUERADE; Roles Revealed
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The roles have officially been revealed for Masquerade, the new immersive production, based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Learn more!. (more...)
Listen: Adam Lambert's 'Heaven On Their Minds' From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Out Now
by Chloe Rabinowitz
GRAMMY Award-nominated Adam Lambert teamed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber to release a showstopping new rendition of “Heaven On Their Minds.” Listen to the track here!. (more...)
Corporation For Public Broadcasting To Wind Down Operations Following Loss Of Federal Funding
by Sidney Paterra
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has announced it will begin a wind-down of its operations following the release of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s FY 2026 Labor-HHS appropriations bill, which for the first time in over five decades excludes federal funding for the organization.. (more...)
Gayle King to Host Black Theatre Night Performance of GYPSY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Gayle King will host a one-night-only Black Theatre Night performance of the revival of GYPSY at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Top Off-Broadway Shows for August 2025
by Sidney Paterra
What's happening off-Broadway? BroadwayWorld is here to guide you through the top picks for theatre for August 2025! See the list of BroadwayWorld's top shows here!. (more...)
CSC Adds Second Benefit Performance of THE RINK Starring Beth Leavel and Jessie Mueller
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Classic Stage Company has added a second benefit concert performance of The Rink, featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Mick Jagger Tried to Buy ROCKY HORROR Film Rights to Play Frank-N-Furter
by Josh Sharpe
In a new retrospective piece for the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, screenwriter Richard O'Brien recalled that English rocker Mick Jagger initially had his eyes on the role of Frank-N-Furter for the film adaptation.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Kate Rockwell

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Curtain up!
Light the lights!
We've got nothing to hit
but the heights!"

- Gypsy

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos