Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 4, 2025- Adam Lambert Sings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:

Good morning, theatre lovers! It’s time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld as we serve up the latest and greatest from the Broadway scene and beyond. Step into the magic of Disney as casts from The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast wowed audiences at Broadway in Bryant Park, and catch a masterclass from Montego Glover as she steps into the iconic role of Rose in Gypsy—see our sit-down with her here. Curious about the art—and the challenge—of Broadway recasting? Don’t miss our editorial The Art of Recasting for an inside look.

Plus, Jasmine Amy Rogers shines in concert, we’ve got photo spotlights from Saving Mozart and Fat Ham, and big news from around the theatre world—including the return of 44 – The Musical, casting news for Masquerade, and Gayle King's special night at Gypsy. And don’t miss Adam Lambert’s new take on “Heaven On Their Minds” from Jesus Christ Superstar—listen here!

From must-see interviews and industry conversations to reviews, fresh photos, and a daily Broadway-themed word game (try it here), we’ve got your morning covered. Grab your coffee and dive into all things theatre!