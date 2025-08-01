CSC Adds Second Benefit Performance of THE RINK Starring Beth Leavel and Jessie Mueller

The second performance will take place on Tuesday, September 16 at 7pm.
Classic Stage Company has added a second benefit concert performance of The Rink, featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. In addition to the previous performance announced for Monday, September 16 at 7pm, the new performance will take place on Tuesday, September 16 at 7pm.
Starring Tony Award winners Beth Leavel as Anna and Jessie Mueller as Angel, the evenings will be directed by Dave Solomon, with music direction by Greg Jarrett, choreography by Shannon Lewis, music supervision by Sam Davis and casting by Alaine Aldaffer, CSA and Lisa Donadio.
The Rink was originally produced on Broadway in 1984, starring Chita Rivera and Liza Minnelli. Amongst the dilapidated remains of the roller skating rink she owns, Italian-American widow Anna (Tony Award winner Beth Leavel) considers her future. But the return of her aimless and free-spirited daughter Angel (Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller) spurs an emotional collision and a trip down memory lane. Featuring iconic songs including “Colored Lights” and “Chief Cook and Bottle Washer” by legendary songwriting duo John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago) and with a book by five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Ragtime), The Rink is a searing and darkly funny musical about family, reconciliation, and what it takes to move on in life.
