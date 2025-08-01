Corporation For Public Broadcasting To Wind Down Operations Following Loss Of Federal Funding

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has announced it will begin a wind-down of its operations following the release of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s FY 2026 Labor-HHS appropriations bill, which for the first time in over five decades excludes federal funding for the organization.

The move follows the passage of a broader federal rescissions package and signals the end of CPB’s nearly 60-year role as a steward of public media in the United States. Since its founding in 1967, CPB has supported local stations and producers nationwide, enabling educational programming, public safety communications, independent journalism, and cultural content that reaches Americans in every community.

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” said CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison. “CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care.”

The majority of CPB staff positions will conclude with the close of the fiscal year on September 30, 2025. A small transition team will remain in place through January 2026 to handle compliance, finalize distributions, and manage long-term financial obligations such as ongoing music rights and royalties essential to the public media system.

“Public media has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life,” Harrison continued, “providing educational opportunity, emergency alerts, civil discourse, and cultural connection to every corner of the country. We are deeply grateful to our partners across the system for their resilience, leadership, and unwavering dedication to serving the American people.”

CPB’s Board of Directors and executive leadership are now working to address the complex legal, operational, and financial aspects of the shutdown. Guidance and updates will be provided to local stations and producers in the coming months to help them navigate this unprecedented transition.

For more information, visit www.cpb.org.