Mick Jagger Tried to Buy ROCKY HORROR Film Rights to Play Frank-N-Furter

2025 marks 50 years of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 1975 film adaptation of the stage musical, which has gone on to become a cult classic. Extremely popular among the midnight circuit crowds, the movie starred Susan Surandon, Barry Bostwick, and Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter, reprising his performance from the stage. However, the character was almost played by a very different performer.

"I was approached by Mick Jagger’s people to buy the rights because he wanted to play Frank," screenwriter Richard O'Brien told The Guardian for a new retrospective piece about the film. "I spoke to [director] Jim [Sharman], and he went: 'No, don’t do that.' I said: 'Why not?' He said: “Well, that means we won’t be able to make it.” It had never occurred to me that we’d be allowed to."

Sharman and O'Brien didn't sell the rights to the English rocker, instead working with 20th Century producer Lou Adler to make the film themselves. Even though Curry would ultimately play the role in the film, the portrayal slightly differed from the one audiences were accustomed to seeing on stage.

"When we did it on stage, [Frank-N-Furter] was a bit more German expressionistic theatre, a lot more gothic and ghoulish, and the makeup was rougher," recalled O'Brien. "But when we got into the studio, Frank became very glamorous, and it was rather lovely."

Though initially a flop with audiences and critics, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, a newly restored and remastered version of the movie will be released in 4K Ultra HD in 2025. Alongside a Blu-ray release, the new remaster will also hit theaters later this year in addition to a meet-and-greet tour with members of the original cast: Barry Bostwick Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia) and Patricia Quinn (Magenta). Learn more about the tour, including dates and locations, here.

"When The Rocky Horror Picture Show was first released, no one thought it would be around very long let alone...50 years,” said Lou Adler of the anniversary celebrations. “What began as a small, rebellious project has become a global celebration of individuality, community, and creative freedom. This anniversary is a tribute to the fans who kept it alive and kicking all these years.”