44 – THE MUSICAL to Play The Daryl Roth Theatre This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The musical comedy 44 – THE MUSICAL, will play The Daryl Roth Theatre for a limited eight-week engagement this fall following a return engagement in Chicago this summer. The musical will begin performances on Tuesday, October 14. Casting to be announced at a later date.

In honor of our 44th President Barack Obama’s 64th Birthday on Monday, August 4th, a limited number of $44 tickets will be put on sale, including the front two rows for the first two weeks of performances and limited $44 seats available for all performances in select locations. (The $44.00 ticket price does not include Telecharge service fees.)

Tickets for the Off-Broadway run will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 4th.



Ticket buyers who sign up for the show’s email list on 44theobamamusical.com will receive early, instant access to tickets before the general public on sale on Monday.

Barack Obama's election changed history. 44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. It is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also, because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...

The award-winning musical satire is written, composed, and directed by Eli Bauman ("NBC's Maya & Marty") who is a former Obama campaign staffer.

44 is produced in association with Anthony “Brew” Brewster, Steve McKeever (Hidden Beach Recordings), Conrad Bauer, and Shanice & Kerry Gordy.

The music director is Anthony “Brew” Brewster with choreography by Miss James Alsop. General Management is DR Theatrical Management.

Prior to the limited New York engagement, 44 – THE MUSICAL will be returning to Chicago for a second time this August following an acclaimed run in 2024. It will play Chicago’s Studebaker Theater from August 23 to September 21, before it opens in New York on October 14.

44 – THE MUSICAL quickly proved to be a highly sought-after show in Los Angeles during its recent return engagement at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in spring 2025. It was initially announced for 4 weeks, and demand was so strong that it extended another 8 weeks, becoming the highest grossing show in Kirk Douglas Theatre history.