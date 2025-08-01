Exclusive: Watch Highlights from Jasmine Amy Rogers' Solo Concert Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Tony nominee took the stage at Broadway by the Boardwalk earlier this week! Boop! breakout star Jasmine Amy Rogers came to Hudson River Park for her first public performance since the show's run concluded in early July.

Broadway by the Boardwalk, funded and supported by Hudson River Park Friends, and produced and curated by Erich Bergen, is part of Hudson River Park’s 2025 summer programming season, which features hundreds of free and fun events for all ages.

Rogers just made her Broadway debut in the title role of BOOP! The Musical. For her performance, she won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical and a Theatre World Award and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

The series will continue with Zachary Noah Piser (August 4) and Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal (August 11). Hudson River Park’s full summer event calendar can be found at hudsonriverpark.org/events.

Watch highlights from the concert, including clips of "I Can Cook Too," "Easy As Life," "Waiting For Life," "Natural Woman," "and "Where I Wanna Be."