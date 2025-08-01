Listen: Adam Lambert's 'Heaven On Their Minds' From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of his opening night performance as ‘Judas’ in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl tonight, GRAMMY Award-nominated Adam Lambert teamed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber to release a showstopping new rendition of “Heaven On Their Minds.”

This reimagined recording of the iconic song, released via The Other Songs label, opens the world-famous musical and is now available everywhere digitally and is available to pre-order on limited edition 7” vinyl HERE.



Executively produced and arranged by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the new track was produced by Martin Terefe (Yungblud, Shawn Mendes, Christina Aguilera).



“I was thrilled when Andrew asked me if I wanted to record a studio version of ‘Heaven On Their Minds’,” Lambert previously told Variety. “This is a great way to commemorate my upcoming appearance as Judas and to give fans all around the world a little taste of what will happen onstage at the Hollywood Bowl.”



Lambert’s role as ‘Judas’ in the Hollywood Bowl’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar this weekend follows his Broadway debut as ‘Emcee’ in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club earlier this year where his theatrical chops were praised by critics and fans alike.