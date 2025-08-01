SEX AND THE CITY Spinoff AND JUST LIKE THAT to Conclude with Season 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



And just like that...it's all over. The Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That, currently in its third season, will be its last, showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed Friday in a social media post.

“While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop," King said. "Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12."

He explained that the news wasn't shared earlier in an attempt to avoid overshadowing "the fun of watching the season." The remaining episodes of Season 3 will debut on HBO Max on Thursdays, concluding with the series finale on August 14. The third and final season debuted on Thursday, May 29.

The season 3 cast also includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett.

The new season also featured Broadway's Patti LuPone as the mother of Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi), Jennifer Lewis as Lucille Highwater, and Rosie O'Donnell as Mary. Check out photos of LuPone in the series here, along with O'Donnell donning a Wicked shirt from an earlier episode in the season.

And Just Like That... is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and Susan Fales-Hill. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and was based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.