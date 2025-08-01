Hugh Panaro, Nik Walker and More Star as 'Phantom' in MASQUERADE; Roles Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The roles have officially been revealed for Masquerade, the new immersive production, based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The role of the Phantom is played by Jeff Kready, Telly Leung, Hugh Panaro, Kyle Scatliffe, Clay Singer, and Nik Walker. Christine is played by Haile Ferrier, Eryn LeCroy, Francesca Mehrotra, Riley Noland, Kaley Ann Voorhees, and Anna Zavelson. Raoul is played by Paul Adam Schaefer, Nicholas Edwards, and Francisco Javier González.

André is played by Raymond J. Lee. Barker is portrayed by Chris Ryan. Buquet is performed by Jacob Lacopo and Andrew Wojtal. Carlotta is played by Satomi Hofmann and Betsy Morgan. Firmin played by Jeremy Stolle. Giry is performed by Satomi Hofmann, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, and Betsy Morgan. Piangi is played by Phumzile Sojola.

The ensemble features Baby Byrne, Gabriella Enriquez, Nkrumah Gatling, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Kody Jauron, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Claire Leyden, Georgia Mendes, Sami Merdinian, Charles Osborne, Jack Sullivan, and Kevin Zambrano.

The stage management team includes Kelbi Hevia Carrig, Zoe Collins, Elizabeth Emanuel, Morgan R. Holbrook, McBee, Monét Thibou, and Kat West.

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of the Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the music of the night more intimately than ever before. A