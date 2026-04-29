Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 29, 2026- OH, MARY! Welcomes New Star Maya Rudolph
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway enthusiasts! Welcome to another exciting edition of Wake Up With BroadwayWorld. Dive into the latest Broadway buzz, including the opening of SCHMIGADOON! and BEACHES on the Great White Way. Get a first look at Maya Rudolph making her Broadway debut in OH, MARY!, and catch up on the latest gossip from Rose Byrne tackling comedy head-on in 'FALLEN ANGELS'. Stick around for some thrilling industry news and fabulous photo moments from the Civilians' 25th Anniversary Spring Benefit and more. Join us as we explore the newest stories from Broadway to the West End!
|The Front Page
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/26/26 - SCHMIGADOON!, BEACHES and More Open
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/26/2026.
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Photos: Maya Rudolph Joins the Cast of OH, MARY! on Broadway
Six-time Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph will make her Broadway debut in the smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! at the historic Lyceum Theatre. You can now get a first look at Maya in Oh, Mary! here.
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Video: Inside Opening Night of BEACHES with Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett & More
Beaches has made it to Broadway! Just last week, the best of Broadway gathered at the Majestic Theatre to celebrate opening night of the new musical, directed by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart. Watch in the video as the full company hits the red carpet on opening night!
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch Caissie Levy Record 'Back to Before' From RAGTIME
by Michael Major
New video footage of Caissie Levy performing 'Back to Before' from the Ragtime cast recording has been released. The cast recording is now available to stream on digital platforms, as well as to purchase on vinyl and CD.. (more...)
| Video: Rose Byrne on Perfecting the Comedy in FALLEN ANGELS: 'I Was Terrified'
by Josh Sharpe
Rose Byrne is currently back treading the boards in Fallen Angels, a new revival of the Noël Coward comedy. Led by Byrne and Kelli O'Hara, the show relies heavily on physical comedy, which the actress spoke about during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. . (more...)
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Video: Ebon Moss-Bachrach Accidentally Brought His Phone Onstage in DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Video: Jeremy Jordan Performs 'Beyond the Sea’ from JUST IN TIME on TODAY
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Ben Stiller, Ali Stroker, Michael Urie, and More Attend THE NORMAL HEART 40th Anniversary Benefit Reading
by Jennifer Broski
The Public Theater hosted a 40th Anniversary Benefit Reading of The Normal Heart, featuring Billy Eichner, David Greenspan, Ben Stiller, Ali Stroker, Michael Urie, and more. Check out photos here!. (more...)
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Photos: Ben Platt, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the New York Pops Gala Honoring Stephen Schwartz
Photos: Darren Criss, Anaïs Mitchell, and More at the Atlantic Theater Company's 40th Anniversary Gala
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The musical ERNXST, from Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, will release a cast recording in June, featuring J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan, and more. Learn more about how to pre-save the album here.. (more...)
LA New Play Project Offers $40K Grants to Playwrights & Theaters
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Los Angeles New Play Project will present its sixth annual grant cycle, awarding up to $40,000 per production to playwrights and small-to-midsize LA theaters premiering new works.. (more...)
Adventure Theatre MTC Secures $250K for Glen Echo Renovation, Launches 75th Anniversary Campaign
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Adventure Theatre MTC received $250,000 in Maryland legislative bond funding for theatre and lobby renovations at its Glen Echo location, and launched a matching campaign targeting an additional $250,000 for its 75th anniversary season.. (more...)
Ali Stroker, Javier Munoz and More to Join myFace 75th Anniversary Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
myFace will present its milestone 75th Anniversary Gala, myFace Celebrates: Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future. The event will feature Ali Stroker, Javier Munoz and more. . (more...)
Foundation for Stage Managers Reveals Spring Grant Awards
by Stephi Wild
The Foundation for Stage Managers announced its spring grant recipients, recognizing individuals in the stage management community. Details on the awarded grants were released by the organization's Board of Directors.. (more...)
The Civilians to Honor Sam Pinkleton at THE PEOPLE'S PARTY, 25th Anniversary Spring Benefit
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Civilians will honor Tony Award–winning director Sam Pinkleton at The People's Party, The Civilians’ 25th Anniversary Spring Benefit. The event will take place at Joe’s Pub.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Muny announced the lead cast for its upcoming production of SOUTH PACIFIC, starring Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman alongside ten additional performers at the outdoor theatre in Forest Park.. (more...)
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Sets Late Night Performance Debut
by Josh Sharpe
The cast of The Rocky Horror Show will take Tonight Show audiences on a strange journey next week, with a performance from the Broadway revival on Monday evening.. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo Stops DRACULA Mid-Show After Spotting Audience Member Filming
by Michael Major
Cynthia Erivo reportedly stopped a performance of Dracula mid-show after noticing an audience member filming. After noticing the individual breaking the rules, Erivo left the stage and the performance was halted.. (more...)
Laura Linney Will Lead World Premiere of MONTAUK on Broadway in Spring 2027
by Stephi Wild
Laura Linney will star in the world premiere of Montauk by David Hare and directed by Daniel Sullivan at Manhattan Theatre Club. The production will open on Broadway at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in Spring 2027. . (more...)
Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss Will Announce the Tony Award Nominations
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award nominee Uzo Aduba and Tony Award-winning actor Darren Criss will announce the nominations for the 79th Annual Tony Awards. Learn more here!. (more...)
Rachel Schur Will Return to CHICAGO and Nik Walker Will Join the Cast
by Stephi Wild
Chicago will welcome back Rachel Schur in the role of “Roxie Hart” and will welcome to the cell block for the first time Nik Walker as “Billy Flynn” at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)
JJ Niemann Pulls Out of Cost n' Mayor's 11 TO MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
JJ Niemann, who was previously set to join Cost n' Mayor's 11 to Midnight for a strictly limited engagement, has dropped out of the production. . (more...)
Ariana Grande Sets Release of Eighth Album 'Petal'
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande will officially release her eighth album this summer. Titled 'Petal,' the recording will be available on July 31st via Republic Records.. (more...)
Daniel Durant, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Star in ELEPHANT SHOES
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre have revealed the full cast of Elephant Shoes, the new musical with a contemporary score and a blend of spoken English, ASL, and stage technology.. (more...)
Bryce Pinkham and Ephraim Sykes to Lead TRADING PLACES Workshop Presentations
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Trading Places, the Broadway-bound new musical based on the Paramount motion picture written by Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod, will have workshop presentations in New York City.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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