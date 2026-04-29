Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 29, 2026- OH, MARY! Welcomes New Star Maya Rudolph

Video: Ebon Moss-Bachrach Accidentally Brought His Phone Onstage in DOG DAY AFTERNOON

by Josh Sharpe

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, currently starring in Broadway's Dog Day Afternoon, told Seth Meyers that he accidentally brought his cell phone onstage during a recent performance of the show. Watch him tell the story during his Late Night appearance.. (more...)

Video: Jeremy Jordan Performs 'Beyond the Sea’ from JUST IN TIME on TODAY

by Josh Sharpe

Jeremy Jordan and the cast of Just in Time joined TODAY on Tuesday morning for a live performance of Beyond the Sea as part of the Citi Concert Series. Check it out now!. (more...)