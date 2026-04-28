Ariana Grande Sets Release of Eighth Album 'Petal'

Ariana Grande will officially release her eighth album this summer. Titled "Petal," the recording will be available on July 31st via Republic Records. Little is known about the album, which will feature new songs written by Grande and Ilya.

The Wicked star has described the album as "full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.” Take a look at the cover art in her Instagram post below and pre-order it here.

The new album comes ahead of Grande's 'eternal sunshine tour,' kicking off in June 2026 in Oakland, CA. This is her first headlining run since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour. The majority of the 2026 dates take place in North America, with stops that include Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Chicago. Take a look at the full tour lineup here.

Following her lauded turn as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, Grande has expressed her plans to move her primary focus to acting. During an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, she spoke about her excitement for the upcoming tour, calling it her "last hurrah." “The last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up. I don’t want to say any definitive things," said the performer at the time.

She has booked acting roles in Focker In-Law, the new season of American Horror Story, and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. She will also lead a West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, alongside Jonathan Bailey.

"Petal" follows Grande's seventh studio album "eternal sunshine", which was released in March of 2024 to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. An expanded version of the album, "Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead," was released in 2025.

A Grammy Award-winning performer, Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. Six of her studio albums have reached number one on the Billboard 200, and nine of her songs have topped the Billboard Hot 100. She previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

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