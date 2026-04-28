Video: Rose Byrne on Perfecting the Comedy in FALLEN ANGELS: 'I Was Terrified'





Rose Byrne is currently back treading the boards in Fallen Angels, a new revival of the Noël Coward comedy. Led by Byrne and Kelli O'Hara, the show relies heavily on physical comedy, which the actress spoke about during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"It's a technical feat every night," she said, explaining the verbal gymnastics of the language. The production came in the thick of awards season, when Byrne was receiving accolades for her performance in the film If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You. This meant her rehearsal period was slightly shortened.

"I got to have two, three weeks of previews...that was key because I was terrified!" She went on to talk about the difference in audiences and working the comedic beats. "It's funny what lands one night and doesn't land another. I've never done a true comedic two-hander [before]..."

Watch the full interview with Byrne, where she talks more about the play, and why she doesn't want to know who is in the audience during a given performance.

Fallen Angels, Noël Coward's play, directed by Tony Award-nominee Scott Ellis, is now open on Broadway. The limited engagement will continue through Sunday, June 7, 2026 at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Read the reviews for Fallen Angels here.

The production stars Golden Globe-winner and Oscar-nominee Rose Byrne as “Jane Banbury” and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara as “Julia Sterroll.” They are joined by Drama Desk Award-winner Tracee Chimo as “Saunders”, Emmy Award-winner Mark Consuelos as “Maurice Duclos” making his Broadway debut, Tony Award-nominee & Drama Desk Award-winner Christopher Fitzgerald as “Willy Banbury”, and Obie Award-winner Aasif Mandvi as “Fred Sterroll.” The cast also includes Tina Benko, Christopher Innvar, Max Gordon Moore and Laura Shoop who round out the cast as the understudies.

Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

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