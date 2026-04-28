JJ Niemann Pulls Out of Cost n' Mayor's 11 TO MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway

Broadway actor and TikTok star JJ Niemann, who was previously set to join Cost n' Mayor's 11 to Midnight on April 30th for a strictly limited engagement, has dropped out of the production.

The production took to Instagram to share, "sticky squad update! We know you were all looking forward to seeing our friend JJ Niemann in the cast of 11 to Midnight this week. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, JJ is no longer able to perform in his previously scheduled run of the show. We will miss him dearly, and look forward to a time when he can join us on the dance floor in the future!

Stay tuned for further casting updates"

Niemann was set to replace creator and dancer Melissa Becraft. 11 to Midnight recently featured actress and dancer Heather Morris, and just announced the Dance Moms' Nia Sioux will be joining the production in May.

11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming