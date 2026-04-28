Video: Inside Opening Night of BEACHES with Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett & More

Beaches has made it to Broadway! Just last week, the best of Broadway gathered at the Majestic Theatre to celebrate opening night of the new musical, directed by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart.

The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Ben Jacoby, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha Schwartz, Brent Thiessen, Lael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva.

"I've talked to the Audras and the Patti LuPones and the 'you name it's' about originating roles and gotten the best of advice," said Vosk on opening night. "I just feel like the luckiest lady on the planet."

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials.

With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.

"What a privilege every day to be able to tell a story about friendship, which is, you know, one of my religions," added Barrett. "My friends are my chosen family. So it feels I feel very lucky to be inside of something I believe in so much."

Watch in the video as the full company hits the red carpet on opening night!

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