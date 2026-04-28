Photos: Ben Stiller, Ali Stroker, Michael Urie, and More Attend THE NORMAL HEART 40th Anniversary Benefit Reading

The Public Theater hosted a 40th Anniversary Benefit Reading of The Normal Heart on Monday, April 27. Directed by Tony Kushner, the reading featured Michael Cyril Creighton, Billy Eichner, David Greenspan, Jeff Hiller, Cory Michael Smith, Ben Stiller, Ali Stroker, and Michael Urie. The event was held on Monday, April 27. Check out photos below!

Larry Kramer’s THE NORMAL HEART premiered at The Public Theater in 1985 and became the longest-running play in the theater’s history. The play forced a national conversation around HIV/AIDS, bringing urgency, visibility, and humanity to a crisis our government was ignoring.

The Public's event celebrated the 40th anniversary of this production with a reading directed by Tony Kushner honoring the play's enduring legacy. Proceeds from this event will support The Public Theater, helping the theater to produce work that is of, by, and for ALL New Yorkers, and God's Love We Deliver, founded to support people with HIV/AIDS and now providing medically tailored meals, nutrition care, and education to individuals living with serious illness.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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