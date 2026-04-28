Rachel Schur Will Return to CHICAGO and Nik Walker Will Join the Cast

Chicago will welcome back Rachel Schur in the role of “Roxie Hart” and will welcome to the cell block for the first time Nik Walker as “Billy Flynn” beginning Monday, May 4 at the Ambassador Theatre.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Whitney Leavitt as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Mark Ballas as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Biographies

Rachel Schur (Roxie Hart) is thrilled to be back in Ms. Hart’s shoes! Past theatre credits include Chicago Broadway (Annie), Jersey Boys Broadway (Francine), A Chorus Line National Tour (Val), FAME! International Tour (Iris Kelly), A Wonderful World (Rachel the Reporter), Cabaret Signature Theatre, and many more. Rachel just appeared on episode 5 of “Law and Order: SVU” as Chelsey Moore and has appeared on “Mozart In the Jungle” Amazon Prime, and “Funny or Die.” Rachel’s proudest role yet is Mommy. She is incredibly grateful to her amazing husband, family, and friends for their unwavering support and love. Thank you to The Hybrid Agency, ARC, and the entire NAMCO creative team. What a dream come true!

Nik Walker (Billy Flynn) is a neurodivergent Boston native/unqualified NYU professor, who’s survived this industry for 20 years and counting. New York stage roles include Sir Galahad in Spamalot, Aaron Burr in Hamilton, and one of the 6 original Phantoms in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s immersive POTO reimagining, Masquerade. On screen, he’s been seen in Blue Bloods, Law and Order SVU and President Curtis, and as a writer, Nik’s original cartoon, CLEANERS (co-created with Alex Brightman), is in development at Warner Bros Animation and Amazon Studios. Nik can be found in NYC with his wife Sarah, or on vacation at one of Disney’s many incredible theme parks.

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