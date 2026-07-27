Video: Sara Chase Channels Elaine Stritch While Recording the SCHMIGADOON! Album





Schmigadoon! star Sara Chase channeled Elaine Strich while recording the musical's original Broadway cast recording. In a new video, Chase parodies Stritch during the iconic recording sessions for the Company original Broadway cast recording.

In a new video, Chase is dressed as Stritch in the iconic Original Cast Album: Company documentary, where the Broadway icon appears tense as she records "Ladies Who Lunch." She is joined in the recording studio by writer Cinco Paul and star Ann Harada.

Seth Meyers and John Mulaney previously parodied the documentary in the the series Documentary Now! in 2019. Titled Original Cast Album: Co-Op, Paula Pell parodied Stritch in the special.

The new Schmigadoon! album will be released on Friday, August 21, including the entire Tony Award-winning score and orchestrations. The album will be available to stream on all platforms with physical CDs available for purchase at the Nederlander Theatre.

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