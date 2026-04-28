Bryce Pinkham and Ephraim Sykes to Lead TRADING PLACES Workshop Presentations

Trading Places, the Broadway-bound new musical based on the Paramount motion picture written by Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod, will have workshop presentations in New York City on May 14 and May 15. The presentations are by invite only.

Trading Places features a book by Thomas Lennon (Night at the Museum, “Reno 911”), a score by the writing team Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner (First Date), choreography by Fatima Robinson (Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022, “The Wiz Live!”), music supervision by Rick Edinger and is directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon (Othello, Purlie Victorious).

Led by Bryce Pinkham as Louis Winthorpe III and Ephraim Sykes as Billy Ray Valentine, the cast of this presentation of Trading Places also features Mark Evans, Marc Kudisch, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Lamon, Jennifer Sánchez and Lenny Wolpe. The ensemble includes Jimmy Ray Bennett, Wendi Bergamini, Reid Clarke, Dana Costello, Julia Grondin, Arica Jackson, Raymond J. Lee, James Luc, Xavier Reyes, Michael McCorry Rose, Laughton Royce, and Kevin Zak.

In Trading Places, Billy Ray Valentine is an out-of-work street hustler with a con for every occasion. Louis Winthorpe III is an out-of-touch commodities broker without a care in the world. But during a single holiday season, they become the pawns in an elaborate bet orchestrated by the Dukes, two scheming old brothers, and their lives are forever upended in a hilarious riches-to-rags and rags-to-riches story.

Trading Places had its world premiere at the Alliance Theatre (Susan V. Booth, Jennings Hertz Artistic Director; Mike Schleifer, Managing Director) in Atlanta, GA from May 25, 2022 to June 26, 2022.

Trading Places is a 1983 American comedy film directed by John Landis and written by Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod. The film starred Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy, Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche, Denholm Elliott, and Jamie Lee Curtis, and tells the story of an upper-class commodities broker and a poor street hustler whose lives intersect when they are made the subjects of a bet to test how each man will perform when their life circumstances are swapped.

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