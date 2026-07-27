Video: Lindsey Kraft & Ben Folds Give a Sneak Peek of WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE

We’ve Been Here Before: A One-Woman Musical will make its New York stage premiere off-Broadway this summer. Created by, written and starring Lindsey Kraft, We’ve Been Here Before is music directed by the Emmy Award nominee singer, songwriter and composer Ben Folds. We’ve Been Here Before begins performances on Tuesday, August 4 and runs through Monday, August 17 at SoHo Playhouse.

"I've only been writing music for about five years. I started writing when I was 39 turning 40," Kraft told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I started to hear songs in my head and I just felt like I needed to get them out... I had no intentions of writing a musical. I never thought, 'Who am I? I don't write songs. I don't write music.' And the songs just started to tell me that I was writing a musical."

Liv is 40, codependent, and about to have a mid-life awakening, brought on by an overwhelming urge to write music. Starting with no prior experience, she learns to play piano while beginning a relationship with a secret online confidant. The result is a funny, heartbreaking, and fiercely honest playlist of her life—tackling everything from her father’s addiction to a lifetime of staying quiet. Through raw, original music about family secrets, unspoken truths, and the courage to stand alone, she is led out of woods she didn’t even realize she was in.

"I hope for audiences to understand that change is possible for them, that they can be vulnerable, that vulnerability is the bravest thing that you can do on this earth, and that it's never too late to pivot, it's never too late to evolve, and it's never too late to say yes to yourself."

Watch in this video as both chat more and give a special sneak peek of the new musical.

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