THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Sets Late Night Performance Debut

The cast of The Rocky Horror Show will take Tonight Show audiences on a strange journey next week, with a performance from the Broadway revival. Tune in to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 4 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to watch. It will also stream the next day on Peacock.

The full Rocky Horror cast, including Rachel Dratch, Andrew Durand, Luke Evans, Amber Gray, Harvey Guillén, Stephanie Hsu, Juliette Lewis, Josh Rivera, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi, will perform.

This marks the cast’s late-night performance debut in celebration of the Broadway show’s revival. The May 4 episode of “The Tonight Show” will also feature guests Lisa Kudrow, Robert Irwin and Stevie Van Zandt.

Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton's revival of The Rocky Horror Show is now running at Studio 54, with performance schedules through July 19, 2026. Read the reviews for the production.

The Rocky Horror Show features choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull, with Bryan Bauer as the production stage manager.

The Rocky Horror Show is Richard O'Brien's cult rock musical that follows an all-American couple, Brad and Janet, whose car breaks down on a stormy night. Seeking help, they stumble into the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a flamboyant and unconventional scientist from another planet.

Inside, they encounter a bizarre cast of characters and witness Frank-N-Furter’s latest creation, Rocky, a physically perfect man brought to life. As the night unfolds, Brad and Janet are drawn into a surreal world of music, seduction, and self-discovery that challenges their ideas about identity, sexuality, and freedom.

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