Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/26/26 - SCHMIGADOON!, BEACHES and More Open

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/26/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: NOTES:

SCHMIGADOON! opened at the Nederlander on 4/20. The production received positive reviews. Read BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup HERE!

THE BALUSTERS opened at the Friedman on 4/21. The production received generally positive reviews. Read the Review Roundup HERE!

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL opened at the Majestic on 4/22. The production received generally negative reviews, with most critics praising Jessica Vosk's performance. Read the reviews HERE.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW opened at Studio 54 on 4/23. The production received mixed reviews. See what the critics said in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup HERE!

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE opened at the Barrymore on 4/25. The production received generally positive reviews. Read the reviews HERE!

THE LOST BOYS opened at the Palace on 4/26. The production received both positive and mixed reviews. See what the critics said HERE.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING had seven performances with 986 seats and one performance with 985 seats this week, for a total capacity of 7,887.

GIANT had a planned seven-performance week. CHICAGO grossed more than WICKED, only the 2nd time ever, the last being week of March 8, 2026. The production currently starrs Whitney Leavitt.

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

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This week (week ending 4/26/2026), 40 shows played on Broadway, with 335,070 tickets sold and a total gross of $40,365,196. The average ticket price was $120.47. The number of shows remained the same as last week. Overall capacity utilization was 89.61%.

Attendance increased by 2.38% compared to last week.

Overall grosses rose 3.28% compared to last week.

The average ticket price of $120.47 was $1.04 higher than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,305,170

HAMILTON: $1,941,194

THE LION KING: $1,886,387

EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $1,647,836

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: $1,638,650

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE BALUSTERS ($268,997)

BECKY SHAW ($465,818)

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($476,871)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($539,353)

SIX: THE MUSICAL ($550,992)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CHICAGO: $249,640

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: $192,347

ALADDIN: $174,498

FALLEN ANGELS: $165,291

OH, MARY!: $107,815

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE ($-249,006)

DOG DAY AFTERNOON ($-80,234)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-73,612)

THE LOST BOYS ($-61,175)

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-24,619)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $208.93

HAMILTON: $182.91

CHICAGO: $181.55

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $177.70

GIANT: $174.87

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($57.14)

THE BALUSTERS ($59.30)

THE LOST BOYS ($75.61)

SCHMIGADOON! ($78.66)

TITANÍQUE ($85.43)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO: 101.3%

HAMILTON: 100.2%

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 100%

RAGTIME: 100%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING: 100%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL (64.5%)

SIX: THE MUSICAL (67.8%)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (71.6%)

DEATH BECOMES HER (72.4%)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (76.5%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: 1123

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: 1104

ALADDIN: 1006

MJ: 797

FALLEN ANGELS: 796

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-580)

THE FEAR OF 13 (-507)

SCHMIGADOON! (-457)

DOG DAY AFTERNOON (-445)

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-301)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.