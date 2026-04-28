Photos: Maya Rudolph Joins the Cast of OH, MARY! on Broadway

Tonight, six-time Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph will make her Broadway debut in the smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! at the historic Lyceum Theatre. Rudolph joins the company as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ alongside two-time Obie Award winner Phillip James Brannon as ‘Mary’s Husband,’ Grammy and Emmy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson as ‘Mary’s Teacher,’ and original Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh as ‘Mary’s Chaperone’ and Tony Macht as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’ for performances through June 20, 2026.

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

General tickets for Oh, Mary! begin at $49.00 (including fees) and are available now on online, in person at the Lyceum Box Office (149 West 45th Street), or by calling 212.239.6200. A digital lottery can be accessed at OhMaryPlay.com/lottery, with select tickets available at $47.00. ‍A limited number of in-person rush tickets are available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office for $43.00, day-of, when the box office opens.

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