Cynthia Erivo Stops DRACULA Mid-Show After Spotting Audience Member Filming

Cynthia Erivo reportedly stopped a performance of Dracula mid-show after noticing an audience member filming. After seeing the individual breaking the production's rules against filming, Erivo left the stage and the performance was halted.

A video circulating social media shows the curtain call and the lights coming back up as an announcement is made, telling audiences to remain seated and that the show will continue shortly.

Social media reports indicate that the performance stopped for 10 minutes before Erivo resumed the one-woman show and the unruly audience member allegedly was kicked out.

"She straight up called the guy out! Put her hand up and said, 'excuse me, are you filming right now?,' And the person said 'sorry' and she said, 'did you just say sorry?' And was immediately surrounded by crew and walked off," an audience member posted.

Sydney Theatre Company’s production of Dracula is produced by Michael Cassel and Adam Kenwright, and is adapted and directed by visionary theatre-maker Kip Williams. It is running at the Noël Coward Theatre through May 30, 2026.

Cynthia Erivo MBE, celebrated Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee returns to the stage for the first time in nearly a decade for the production, starring in this bold, one-actor reimagining of Bram Stoker’s classic gothic novel. Her return to the stage marks a landmark moment in contemporary theatre: a rare opportunity for West End audiences to witness one of the world’s most extraordinary talents at the height of her powers, in a daring and intimate performance unlike anything she has undertaken before.

In this radical interpretation, Erivo embodies all twenty-three characters in Stoker’s iconic tale — from the naïve solicitor Jonathan Harker and his fiancée Mina Murray to confidante Lucy Westenra, her suitors, and the formidable vampire hunter Van Helsing — as well as the infamous Count Dracula themself.

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