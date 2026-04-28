Video: Watch Caissie Levy Record 'Back to Before' From RAGTIME





New video footage of Caissie Levy performing "Back to Before" from the Ragtime cast recording has been released. The new video features Levy in the recording studio performing the show-stopping song from the Lincoln Center revival. The cast recording is now available to stream on digital platforms, as well as to purchase on vinyl and CD.

The 2025 Broadway Revival of Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater was recently extended to August 2. The cast also features Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Ben Levi Ross, Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Allison Blackwell, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett.

The album is available in three color variants: “Lady Liberty Green” for wide release; “America,” available exclusively at Barnes & Noble; and “Ragtime Red,” available exclusively at Lincoln Center Theater and Creative Goods.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

The album was produced by three-time Grammy® Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven and four-time Grammy Award nominees Ahrens and Flaherty. The album was recorded, edited, and mixed by Grammy Award winner Ian Kagey and mastered by multiple Grammy winner Oscar Zambrano with art direction by Derek Bishop.

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