Photos: Darren Criss, Anaïs Mitchell, and More at the Atlantic Theater Company's 40th Anniversary Gala

Stars of stage and screen lit up The Plaza on Monday, April 20th to help the historic Atlantic Theater Company celebrate 40 years of empowering new voices in the industry and championing diverse and bold pieces of theater. Check out photos from the event below!

The evening featured musical performances by Tony Award winner Darren Criss, Grammy Award winner Aaron Dessner, Michael Esper, Nellie McKay, Tony & Grammy Award winner Anaïs Mitchell, Golden Globe & Emmy Award nominee Aubrey Plaza, and special guest appearances by Jez Butterworth, Ethan Coen, Ted Danson, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Lea Michele, Mary Steenburgen, Kara Young, and more.

Honored that evening were Mary McCann, Founding Ensemble Member of Atlantic Theater Company and Executive Director of Atlantic Acting School for her 40 years of dedicated service to the arts and arts education, and TodayTix, CEO and Co-Founder Brian Fenty, in recognition of the premier partner of Off-Broadway and beyond.

During cocktail hour, guests could mingle and take photos in front of the Atlantic Theater Company step-and-repeat while sipping signature cocktails made with ATC co-founder William H. Macy’s Woody Creek Distillers’ spirits.

Throughout the cocktail room were production photos of honoree Mary McCann, showcasing her long and storied career within Atlantic Theater Company as an actress, and TodayTix Group showcasing their new programs and innovative collaborations with Atlantic over the years. Each table in the ballroom was identified by a different historic show that got its start at ATC, including Kimberly Akimbo, The Band’s Visit, Spring Awakening, and more.

As the evening’s festivities began, guests were welcomed by Lea Michele, who kicked off the event by introducing a performance by Michael Esper with Christopher Sears, Manoel Felciano, and Andrew R. Butler singing “HOLE IN THE GROUND” from an exciting new world-premiere musical, Coal Miner’s Daughter that Atlantic is currently working on in collaboration with Jeanine Tesori, Amy Herzog, and Sam Gold, which tells the story of the life and legacy of Country Music Star, Loretta Lynn.

Emmy Award winner Ted Danson helped kick off the evening’s auction, run by Christie's Auctioneer Helena Guindo, which helps to fund the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School’s many education programs and initiatives.

Two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young introduced the night’s first honoree, TodayTix CEO & Co-Founder Brian Fenty. Young spoke about the importance of the TodayTix mission to “find a seat for everyone”, and their unwavering support of non-profit theaters.

Fenty praised fellow honoree Mary McCann and Atlantic’s leadership, recounting the story of how the first-ever mobile ticket lottery began with Atlantic. TodayTix and Atlantic have partnered on every production since 2013 to make theater more accessible.

ATC co-founder William H. Macy and ATC Ensemble Member Felicity Huffman shared special memories from their years of collaborating with honoree Mary McCann, who was greeted at the podium by a standing ovation from the crowd. Mary humbly received recognition for her extraordinary leadership in Arts Education and her outstanding dedication to advancing theater worldwide. In her remarks, Mary recognized Atlantics Acting School's dedicated faculty and teaching artists and was celebrated by dozens of fellow ensemble members on this special night.

Actor Jonathan Cake welcomed to the stage a musical performance by Grammy Award winner Aaron Dessner and Grammy & Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell, who sang Latter Days. Academy Award winner Ethan Coen introduced a hilarious send-up of Cole Porter’s

Well, Did You Evah! (“What a Swell Party”) written and performed by his Let’s Love! cast members Aubrey Plaza and Nellie McKay.

Tony and Olivier Award winner Jez Butterworth got attendees ready to rock for an electric performance of “Play that Funky Music” by Tony Award winner Darren Criss, joined onstage by none other than ATC’s Neil Pepe on guitar (and harmonica!), who previously directed Criss in the Tony-nominated revival of American Buffalo.

To round out the night, ATC Ensemble member Mary Steenburgen introduced Tony Award nominee Saycon Sengbloh who brought the audience to their feet, performing “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" written by Ms. Steenburgen with her Nashville friends for the film, Wild Rose.

Proceeds from the Gala will support Atlantic’s productions, new play and musical development, and arts education initiatives. The Gala Board Committee consisted of Katie Leede, Annie Pell, Betsy Pitts, Ilona Nemeth Quasha, and Mary Garrett Turner.

Photo Credit: Steven Speliotis

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming