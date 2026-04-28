Daniel Durant, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Star in ELEPHANT SHOES

Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre have revealed the full cast of Elephant Shoes, the new musical with a contemporary score and a blend of spoken English, ASL, and stage technology. Elephant Shoes will run in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from June 4 through June 28, 2026.

The full cast includes Antoinette Lori Abbamonte (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Switched At Birth) as Laurie, Klea Blackhurst (Dolly: A True Original Musical, Everything the Traffic Will Allow) as Beverly/Mrs. Millner, Daniel Durant (Deaf West’s Spring Awakening, CODA) as Cy, Taylor Iman Jones (Six The Musical, Head Over Heels) as Roxy, Amy Keum (KPOP!, Honor Society) as Jenna, Remy Laifer (Fiddler on the Roof, New Amsterdam) as Bob, James Olivas (Evita, Deaf West’s American Idiot) as Chris, Siena Rafter (Runaways, Deep Blue Sea) as Simone, Hector Reynoso (Deaf West/LA Phil’s FIDELIO, Sweeney Todd) as Roy, Don Stephenson (The Producers, Titanic) as Wayne, and Raven Sutton (The Circle) as Liz.

In Elephant Shoes, Cy is a deaf tech developer who is brilliant at finding the words for everything, except the ones that matter most. So, when his Best Friend Chris falls for Roxy, Cy does what comes naturally: he becomes the voice behind every message, every perfect line, every moment that makes Roxy fall harder. The only problem? Cy is falling too. In a world where nothing gets lost in translation, Elephant Shoes asks what you do when the most important thing you’ve ever said isn’t yours to say.

The book is by Ivan Menchell (Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), music and lyrics are by Caroline Kay (Overnight, Daisy), and direction and choreography are by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Deaf West’s Big River). Elephant Shoes is presented by special arrangement with producers Kevin Ryan (Ragtime), Diane Scott Carter (Gypsy), Rob Acton (Ragtime), Mary Sullivan (Ragtime), and Deaf West Theatre’s DJ Kurs and Jeff Perri.

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