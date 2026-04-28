J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan, and More Will Be Featured on ERNXST Cast Recording

The musical ERNXST, from Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, will release a cast recording in June. The album will feature J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan, Joy Woods, Anna Zavelson, Beth Leavel, Jeff Hiller, Wren Rivera, Jesse James Rose, Anania, Ryan McCartan, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus, Ari Notartomaso and Jay Armstrong Johnson.

Award-winning musical theatre writing team Kerrigan and Lowdermilk combine their songwriting talents with playwright, cabaret artist and YA author Justin Elizabeth Sayre (Ravenswood Manor) to create Ernxst, or the Importance of Being, an electro-pop musical romp through Oscar Wilde’s classic, The Importance of Being Earnest.

This innovative adaptation of Wilde’s seminal comedy maintains the original’s manners and misgivings in the search for love, but adds to Wilde’s vision by breaking down boundaries around gender and identity, reminding us all of the importance of being exactly who we are.

The album will be released by Concord Theatricals Recordings. Pre-save the album here.

About Kait Kerrigan

Kait Kerrigan is an award-winning bookwriter, lyricist, and playwright. Broadway: The Great Gatsby (book). West End: The Great Gatsby, The Time Traveller's Wife. Off-Broadway: The Mad Ones, Henry and Mudge. 2025: The Heart (La Jolla Playhouse), The Great Gatsby (Seoul), The Mad Ones (London), Indigo (UK Tour). Regional: Justice, Earthrise, Father/Daughter, Imaginary Love, Disaster Relief. Digital: A Killer Party.

Awards: Kleban Award (libretto), Jonathan Larson Award (lyric-writing), Most Promising Lyricist (Theatre Hall of Fame), Edgerton Award (Father/Daughter). Albums: The Great Gatsby (Original Broadway Cast), The Mad Ones (30+ million streams), Kerrigan-Lowdermilk Live, Our First Mistake.

About Bree Lowdermilk

Bree Lowdermilk (she/her) is an award-winning theatre writer, composer, lyricist and orchestrator. Off-Broadway: The Mad Ones, Henry and Mudge. Nat'l Tour: Ada Twist Scientist & Friends, Henry and Mudge. Regional: Justice (Arizona Theatre Co, Marin Theatre Co), Earthrise (Kennedy Center), Dr. Wonderful (Kennedy Center), ERNXST, or the Importance of Being (Concord Theatricals), and The Bad Years, an immersive house party musical.

Awards: Jonathan Larson, Alan Menken, Richard Rodgers. Concerts: Kennedy Center, Kimmel Center, Lincoln Center. Residencies: McDowell, Mercer. Albums: Kerrigan-Lowdermilk Live, Our First Mistake (#1 Singer/Songwriter chart), The Mad Ones (+30 million streams; thousands of fan videos). Bree is a queer, non-binary trans woman.

About Justin Elizabeth Sayre

Justin Elizabeth Sayre is an award-winning playwright and performer whom Michael Musto called, “Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg.” A fixture of downtown cabaret, Sayre is the writer and creator of The Meeting of the International Order of Sodomites (Bistro Award winner and two MAC nominations), New York’s longest-running LGBTQ variety show. As a playwright, Sayre’s work has appeared at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Wild Project, Celebration Theatre, Dynasty Typewriter and La MaMa Experimental Theatre. Sayre most recently became director/mentor of La MaMa’s Experiments in Playwriting Fellowship. Sayre has written a series of YA novels, Husky, Pretty, and Mean, released by Penguin Books, and From Gay to Z: A Compendium of Queer Culture from Chronicle Books. Sayre has written for television, working with Michael Patrick King on his hit CBS comedy 2 Broke Girls and Fox’s The Cool Kids. Sayre also appeared on HBO’s The Comeback with Lisa Kudrow. They are an NYCLU artist ambassador and a 2023 MacDowell Fellow.

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