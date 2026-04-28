Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss Will Announce the Tony Award Nominations

Tony Award nominee Uzo Aduba and Tony Award-winning actor Darren Criss will announce the nominations for the 79th Annual Tony Awards on Tuesday, May 5.

The nominations for The 79th Annual Tony Awards will be announced live from Sofitel New York and will be available to watch at 9:00am EST on BroadwayWorld. A selection of categories will be revealed live on CBS Mornings at 8:30am ET.

This year’s Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7. Hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Tickets are priced at $731.80 (including $136.80 in fees) for Third Mezzanine and $936.60 (including $141.60 in fees) for Second Mezzanine, and are available for purchase here.

About Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba is a three-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress whose work spans television, film, and theatre.

Aduba can most recently be seen in the Shondaland series THE RESIDENCE on Netflix, which garnered her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (her sixth career Emmy nomination), as well as an NAACP Image Award nomination. Inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, Aduba starred as detective “Cordelia Cupp” and led an eclectic cast including Randall Park, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Jane Curtin, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Uzo can also recently be seen in ROOFMAN, starring opposite Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, and Peter Dinklage, written and directed by Derek Cianfrance. The film was released by Paramount.

Aduba can also be seen in the Lionsgate independent comedy/mystery GREEDY PEOPLE, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James, and Searchlight’s The Supremes AT EARL’S ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT, alongside Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan, directed by Tina Mabry. She earned an NAACP Image Award nomination for her role as Clarice.

Previously, Aduba starred in the Netflix limited series PAINKILLER alongside Matthew Broderick, directed by Peter Berg. Aduba’s performance as Edie Flowers earned her a SAG Award nomination. She was also previously seen in Disney Pixar’s LIGHTYEAR alongside Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, and Taika Waititi. Prior, Uzo led the latest installment of HBO’s IN TREATMENT, which garnered her another Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, as well as a Golden Globe nomination. Uzo’s additional Emmy nomination (and win) hails from her performance as Shirley Chisholm in FX’s acclaimed limited series MRS. AMERICA, in which she starred alongside Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, and Sarah Paulson.

In September 2024, Aduba released her first book, The Road Is Good, a powerful, timely memoir of Black immigrant identity, the story of an unforgettable matriarch, and a unique coming-of-age story from the perspective of a Nigerian American.

In 2021, Aduba launched her production company, Meynon Media, and signed a multi-year producing deal with CBS Studios, where she has already set up over a dozen series projects. In 2024, Meynon Media executive produced the PBS documentary feature A BOSTON (R)EVOLUTION with Fugitive Films and Sam Pollard. Directed by Daphne McWilliams, the film chronicles the groundbreaking 2021 Boston mayoral election.

About Darren Criss

Multi-hyphenate actor and musician Darren Criss currently stars in the critically acclaimed and Tony Award-winning original Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending as Oliver—a role that earned him his first Tony Award win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical. He also received a Tony Award win for Best Musical as a co-producer.

Criss first burst onto the scene as one of television’s most memorable characters, Blaine Anderson, in Fox’s hit show Glee. His portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story earned him a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Critics Choice Award.

He is also the founder of the annual Broadway-inspired music festival Elsie Fest and a founding original member of the viral musical comedy troupe StarKid Productions. On the music front, he released a solo EP in 2021 titled Masquerade (BMG), and in the same year, a full-length holiday album aptly titled A Very Darren Crissmas (Decca).

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming